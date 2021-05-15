Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.003-1.003 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.46 billion-$12.46 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MITEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS MITEY traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $16.51. 20,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

