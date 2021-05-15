Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 987.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 144,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after buying an additional 81,575 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

NYSE BABA opened at $209.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $196.70 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.12 and its 200 day moving average is $249.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

