Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $306.00 at Citigroup

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $338.00 to $306.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.51. 31,626,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,392,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.12 and its 200-day moving average is $249.50. The stock has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $196.70 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.