Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Invests $3.56 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000. Facebook makes up 5.7% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $315.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.12 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.06 and a 200-day moving average of $279.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

