Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Price Target at $102.90

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIN. TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,521 shares of company stock valued at $374,193 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $2,677,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIN traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.17. 215,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,101. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

