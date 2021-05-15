Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.68.

CRTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,633. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,984,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.19. 638,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,892. Criteo has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

