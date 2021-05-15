Lethean Trading 0% Lower This Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 0% against the dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $15,853.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,751.53 or 0.07843486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.30 or 0.02505343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.58 or 0.00636801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00202889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.74 or 0.00821114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.94 or 0.00662638 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.25 or 0.00579663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007085 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

