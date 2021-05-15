Nimiq Reaches One Day Volume of $1.29 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $71.56 million and $1.29 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,751.53 or 0.07843486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.30 or 0.02505343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.58 or 0.00636801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00202889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.74 or 0.00821114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.94 or 0.00662638 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.25 or 0.00579663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007085 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,426,412,707 coins and its circulating supply is 7,764,912,707 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

