Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $464,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA opened at $363.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.32 and a 200-day moving average of $348.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.29 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $360.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,853,378. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

