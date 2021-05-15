United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Trimmed by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 3.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Argus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

NYSE:UPS opened at $216.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $219.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

