Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $93,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,665 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 41.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,804,000 after buying an additional 183,091 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,875,000 after buying an additional 43,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $242.23 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

