PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Issues Earnings Results

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Shares of PTE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 9,103,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,121,653. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $26,686.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

