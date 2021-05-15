Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at TD Securities

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Shares of GOOS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. 1,641,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,176. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 423,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $7,330,000. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $5,865,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $3,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

