Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,086 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In related news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $246.29 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.02 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

