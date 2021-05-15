AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKFRY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.74. 14,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,270. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

