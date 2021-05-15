$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,907,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,411 shares of company stock valued at $28,358,009. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $689,483,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,877 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,653 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.49. 2,074,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,742. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.46. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.