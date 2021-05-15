BitcoinHD 1-Day Volume Tops $6.15 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $22.64 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00007778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00094845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.82 or 0.00534607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.86 or 0.00233759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005175 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.87 or 0.01178370 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $583.99 or 0.01220409 BTC.

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

