National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.975-2.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.National Vision also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.070-1.120 EPS.

Shares of EYE traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. 831,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,248.81, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.