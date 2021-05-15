Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 112,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,486,000.

VB opened at $219.70 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $124.96 and a 12-month high of $227.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.97.

