Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.940-1.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $238 million-$249 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.01 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.340-1.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. 217,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

