Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $52,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $198.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,742,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

