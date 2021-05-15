stETH (STETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00095477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.82 or 0.00536901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00234392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005113 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $568.13 or 0.01178513 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $582.20 or 0.01207706 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.