Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives C$1.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$77,506.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 683,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$689,968.37. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$41,069.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,203 shares in the company, valued at C$576,383.45. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,467 shares of company stock valued at $232,406.

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded up C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,555. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$166.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$42.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

