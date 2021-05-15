Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $2.19. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 143.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $9.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $11.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Argus raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 53.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 20.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $4.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.77. 997,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,419. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.37 and its 200-day moving average is $133.11. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

