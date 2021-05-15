$0.85 EPS Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.81. Helios Technologies reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLIO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HLIO stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 93,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,753. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

