Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Tops $0.0096 on Exchanges

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $379,944.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00089166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $542.06 or 0.01124441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00065358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00113773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00060510 BTC.

About Jarvis+

JAR is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

