Shield Protocol Price Down 34.7% Over Last 7 Days (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $7.10 or 0.00014731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00095477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.82 or 0.00536901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00234392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005113 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.13 or 0.01178513 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $582.20 or 0.01207706 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

