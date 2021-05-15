IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,958 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

CAT stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.75. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

