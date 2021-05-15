Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,215 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FedEx by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $309.43 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $106.25 and a one year high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

