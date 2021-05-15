Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,377 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Comcast by 4,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 76,010 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.