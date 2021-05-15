Acas LLC Invests $363,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,500 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

