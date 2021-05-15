Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $251.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.27. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

