Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,507 ($32.75).
OCDO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
Shares of Ocado Group stock traded up GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,986.50 ($25.95). 1,004,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,944. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 1,861.50 ($24.32) and a one year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a market capitalization of £14.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,101.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,299.43.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
