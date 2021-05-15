Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,507 ($32.75).

OCDO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded up GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,986.50 ($25.95). 1,004,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,944. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 1,861.50 ($24.32) and a one year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a market capitalization of £14.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,101.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,299.43.

In other news, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total transaction of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). Also, insider Jorn Rausing sold 65,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81), for a total value of £889,439.28 ($1,162,058.11). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,819,593 shares of company stock worth $5,512,779,583 in the last quarter.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

