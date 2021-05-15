Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.56.

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

LDOS stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $103.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.60. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

