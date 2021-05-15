The Sandbox Market Cap Hits $316.17 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $316.17 million and $110.40 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000946 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00175418 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012653 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,676.86 or 0.03523144 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SANDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.