Brokerages Set Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Target Price at $25.20

Shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several research firms have commented on ARAV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 103,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. Aravive has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $98.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.20.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aravive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Aravive by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aravive by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aravive by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

