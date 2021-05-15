BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $329.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $326.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded up $10.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $319.61. 97,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,444. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $155.16 and a twelve month high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,386 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth $76,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

