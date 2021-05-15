Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.09. 5,968,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,696. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

