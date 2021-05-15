$1.13 EPS Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.09. PayPal reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $246.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.28. PayPal has a 1 year low of $140.02 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

