Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KTRA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 139,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,019. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Aegis increased their price objective on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.