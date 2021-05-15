Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Duke Realty posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Duke Realty stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,565. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $29.58 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.