Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $216.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

