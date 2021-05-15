IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 20,689 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,843,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $73.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 44,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $3,195,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,910,999 shares of company stock worth $127,765,707 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.