NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.64 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.86.
Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $5.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.71. The company had a trading volume of 165,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,743. NICE has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
