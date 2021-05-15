NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.64 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $5.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.71. The company had a trading volume of 165,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,743. NICE has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

