Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Announces Earnings Results

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

Maverix Metals stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 137,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,076. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $839.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMX shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

