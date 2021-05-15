DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $9.29 on Friday, hitting $333.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,172. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 137.71, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.25 and its 200-day moving average is $366.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $454.94.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

