Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 250 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

ORCL stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

