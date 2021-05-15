Yacktman Asset Management LP Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 679,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,707,000. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $217.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

