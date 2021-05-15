Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

