NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.